Ozapay Price Today

The live Ozapay (OZA) price today is $ 0.03432454, with a 1.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current OZA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03432454 per OZA.

Ozapay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,968,799, with a circulating supply of 759.59M OZA. During the last 24 hours, OZA traded between $ 0.03339099 (low) and $ 0.03456162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04616339, while the all-time low was $ 0.0153966.

In short-term performance, OZA moved +0.47% in the last hour and -4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ozapay (OZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.97M$ 25.97M $ 25.97M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.08M$ 34.08M $ 34.08M Circulation Supply 759.59M 759.59M 759.59M Total Supply 996,889,043.99 996,889,043.99 996,889,043.99

