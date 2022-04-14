ExchangeDEX+
The live Ozapay price today is 0.03432454 USD.OZA market cap is 25,968,799 USD. Track real-time OZA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Ozapay Price (OZA)

$0.03418746
+1.40%1D
Ozapay (OZA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:09:10 (UTC+8)

Ozapay Price Today

The live Ozapay (OZA) price today is $ 0.03432454, with a 1.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current OZA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03432454 per OZA.

Ozapay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,968,799, with a circulating supply of 759.59M OZA. During the last 24 hours, OZA traded between $ 0.03339099 (low) and $ 0.03456162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04616339, while the all-time low was $ 0.0153966.

In short-term performance, OZA moved +0.47% in the last hour and -4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ozapay (OZA) Market Information

$ 25.97M
--
$ 34.08M
759.59M
996,889,043.99
The current Market Cap of Ozapay is $ 25.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OZA is 759.59M, with a total supply of 996889043.99. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.08M.

Ozapay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03339099
24H Low
$ 0.03456162
24H High

$ 0.03339099
$ 0.03456162
$ 0.04616339
$ 0.0153966
+0.47%

+1.84%

-4.37%

-4.37%

Ozapay (OZA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ +0.00062134.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ +0.0036207412.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ +0.0037755518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00062134+1.84%
30 Days$ +0.0036207412+10.55%
60 Days$ +0.0037755518+11.00%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Ozapay

Ozapay (OZA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OZA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ozapay (OZA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ozapay could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Ozapay will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for OZA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Ozapay Price Prediction.

What is Ozapay (OZA)

OZAPAY is a hybrid payment application that bridges the fiat and crypto worlds through self-custody. It enables users to pay, receive, and exchange in euro, dollar, pound sterling, or cryptocurrencies via NFC or QR code, without the need for a payment terminal. The ecosystem includes both virtual and physical Mastercard cards, a cashback system in OZA tokens provided by merchants, and a partner network offering up to 70% discounts. The OZA token is at the core of the model, serving as both a reward mechanism and a transactional asset. The project’s purpose is to deliver a sovereign, simple alternative to traditional banking while complying with regulatory standards (KYC/KYB/AML).

Ozapay (OZA) Resource

About Ozapay

What is the current price of Ozapay?

Ozapay is trading at ₹3.0849905254781420352000, representing a price movement of 1.84% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does OZA compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 1.84% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If OZA is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Ozapay performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Payment Solutions tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Payment Solutions segment, OZA demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Ozapay's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹2334000655.88777735712000 positions OZA at rank #963, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹3.0010857475827902112000 to ₹3.1062985911879915456000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is OZA trading?

Ozapay has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact OZA's valuation?

With 759590013.81 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ozapay

How much will 1 Ozapay be worth in 2030?
If Ozapay were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Ozapay prices and expected ROI.
Ozapay (OZA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

