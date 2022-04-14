Paco ($PACO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paco ($PACO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paco ($PACO) Information Paco's coin is 100% penguin-made, with no humans involved—seriously, none. This entire project was conceived in Paco's basement, purely for his own amusement and dreams of world domination. There's no team, no backup, and definitely no accountability. The coin serves no real purpose other than to keep Paco entertained and maybe, just maybe, buy him a golden fish someday. Any updates? Well, they're at the mercy of random internet folks and whatever whim Paco's feeling that day. Official Website: https://paco.army/ Buy $PACO Now!

Paco ($PACO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paco ($PACO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.50K $ 12.50K $ 12.50K Total Supply: $ 872.33M $ 872.33M $ 872.33M Circulating Supply: $ 872.33M $ 872.33M $ 872.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.50K $ 12.50K $ 12.50K All-Time High: $ 0.00079732 $ 0.00079732 $ 0.00079732 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001077 $ 0.00001077 $ 0.00001077 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Paco ($PACO) price

Paco ($PACO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paco ($PACO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $PACO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $PACO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $PACO's tokenomics, explore $PACO token's live price!

$PACO Price Prediction Want to know where $PACO might be heading? Our $PACO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $PACO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!