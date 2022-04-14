Paddle Finance (PADD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paddle Finance (PADD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paddle Finance (PADD) Information Paddle Finance is an all-in-one financial layer facilitating on-chain economy, supporting NFTs, RWAs, meme coins, LP tokens. It supports P2P lending & borrowing, instant loans for RWA and NFTs, trustless OTC swaps, and zero-collateral rentals through new token standards. Our tech stack has been leveraged by Kanpai Pandas, where we introduced the first NFT trait marketplace, but also collaborating with Matchain to power Paris Saint-Germain’s fan base asset economy infrastructure. Now Paddle is building the NFT & RWA Derivative Market to ensure long tail assets could be freely integrated into DeFi lego. Official Website: https://www.paddlefi.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.paddlefi.com/ Buy PADD Now!

Paddle Finance (PADD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paddle Finance (PADD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 158.66K $ 158.66K $ 158.66K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 121.37M $ 121.37M $ 121.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.31M $ 1.31M $ 1.31M All-Time High: $ 0.00884559 $ 0.00884559 $ 0.00884559 All-Time Low: $ 0.00118953 $ 0.00118953 $ 0.00118953 Current Price: $ 0.00130719 $ 0.00130719 $ 0.00130719 Learn more about Paddle Finance (PADD) price

Paddle Finance (PADD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paddle Finance (PADD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PADD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PADD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PADD's tokenomics, explore PADD token's live price!

