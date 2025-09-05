What is Paddle Finance (PADD)

Paddle Finance is an all-in-one financial layer facilitating on-chain economy, supporting NFTs, RWAs, meme coins, LP tokens. It supports P2P lending & borrowing, instant loans for RWA and NFTs, trustless OTC swaps, and zero-collateral rentals through new token standards. Our tech stack has been leveraged by Kanpai Pandas, where we introduced the first NFT trait marketplace, but also collaborating with Matchain to power Paris Saint-Germain’s fan base asset economy infrastructure. Now Paddle is building the NFT & RWA Derivative Market to ensure long tail assets could be freely integrated into DeFi lego.

Paddle Finance (PADD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Paddle Finance (PADD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Paddle Finance (PADD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PADD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Paddle Finance (PADD) How much is Paddle Finance (PADD) worth today? The live PADD price in USD is 0.00128311 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PADD to USD price? $ 0.00128311 . Check out The current price of PADD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Paddle Finance? The market cap for PADD is $ 155.73K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PADD? The circulating supply of PADD is 121.37M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PADD? PADD achieved an ATH price of 0.00884559 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PADD? PADD saw an ATL price of 0.00118953 USD . What is the trading volume of PADD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PADD is -- USD . Will PADD go higher this year? PADD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PADD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

