ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Palantir xStock price today is 179.68 USD.PLTRX market cap is 1,085,785 USD. Track real-time PLTRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Palantir xStock price today is 179.68 USD.PLTRX market cap is 1,085,785 USD. Track real-time PLTRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About PLTRX

PLTRX Price Info

What is PLTRX

PLTRX Whitepaper

PLTRX Official Website

PLTRX Tokenomics

PLTRX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Palantir xStock Logo

Palantir xStock Price (PLTRX)

Unlisted

1 PLTRX to USD Live Price:

$179.68
$179.68$179.68
+1.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:38:45 (UTC+8)

Palantir xStock Price Today

The live Palantir xStock (PLTRX) price today is $ 179.68, with a 1.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLTRX to USD conversion rate is $ 179.68 per PLTRX.

Palantir xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,085,785, with a circulating supply of 6.04K PLTRX. During the last 24 hours, PLTRX traded between $ 173.79 (low) and $ 179.68 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 198.36, while the all-time low was $ 148.5.

In short-term performance, PLTRX moved +0.51% in the last hour and -3.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Market Information

$ 1.09M
$ 1.09M$ 1.09M

--
----

$ 63.23M
$ 63.23M$ 63.23M

6.04K
6.04K 6.04K

351,900.0
351,900.0 351,900.0

The current Market Cap of Palantir xStock is $ 1.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLTRX is 6.04K, with a total supply of 351900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.23M.

Palantir xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 173.79
$ 173.79$ 173.79
24H Low
$ 179.68
$ 179.68$ 179.68
24H High

$ 173.79
$ 173.79$ 173.79

$ 179.68
$ 179.68$ 179.68

$ 198.36
$ 198.36$ 198.36

$ 148.5
$ 148.5$ 148.5

+0.51%

+1.10%

-3.48%

-3.48%

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Palantir xStock to USD was $ +1.96.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Palantir xStock to USD was $ -2.1929045600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Palantir xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Palantir xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.96+1.10%
30 Days$ -2.1929045600-1.22%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Palantir xStock

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLTRX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Palantir xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Palantir xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PLTRX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Palantir xStock Price Prediction.

What is Palantir xStock (PLTRX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Palantir xStock

What is the live price of Palantir xStock?

Palantir xStock is trading at ₹16224.806185161520000, showing a price movement of 1.10% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PLTRX today?

The price volatility of PLTRX within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Palantir xStock?

The token fluctuated between ₹15692.948947680435000 (low) and ₹16224.806185161520000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PLTRX generated?

In the last 24 hours, PLTRX accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹17911.579223556540000, and the all-time low is ₹13409.30386518525000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Palantir xStock?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PLTRX compare to other Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category, PLTRX shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Palantir xStock

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:38:45 (UTC+8)

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Palantir xStock

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05338
$0.05338$0.05338

+433.80%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001870
$0.00000000001870$0.00000000001870

+464.95%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000004000
$0.0000004000$0.0000004000

+222.58%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000797
$0.00000000797$0.00000000797

+84.49%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000005070
$0.0000005070$0.0000005070

+69.00%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.