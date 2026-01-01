Palantir xStock Price Today

The live Palantir xStock (PLTRX) price today is $ 179.68, with a 1.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLTRX to USD conversion rate is $ 179.68 per PLTRX.

Palantir xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,085,785, with a circulating supply of 6.04K PLTRX. During the last 24 hours, PLTRX traded between $ 173.79 (low) and $ 179.68 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 198.36, while the all-time low was $ 148.5.

In short-term performance, PLTRX moved +0.51% in the last hour and -3.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Palantir xStock (PLTRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.23M$ 63.23M $ 63.23M Circulation Supply 6.04K 6.04K 6.04K Total Supply 351,900.0 351,900.0 351,900.0

The current Market Cap of Palantir xStock is $ 1.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLTRX is 6.04K, with a total supply of 351900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.23M.