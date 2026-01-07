Pantheon is an analytics and trading platform within the Solana ecosystem, built for investors and traders focused on ICM (Internet Capital Markets) tokens. It combines on-chain analytics, whale tracking, market insights, and direct trading tools in one place. Pantheon’s goal is to give users a clear edge when investing — from discovering promising projects to managing liquidity and automating strategies. The project evolves fast, ships updates weekly, and aims to become the main hub for all ICM tokens on Solana.