What is Pantheon about?

Pantheon (EON) revolutionizes how AI-driven projects are built and deployed, offering solutions for diverse industries and use cases. By leveraging modular, self-assembling components, EON enables developers and organizations to create scalable, adaptive systems tailored to their needs.

What makes Pantheon unique?

Our mission is to provide a protocol that incorporates global and project-specific intelligence, enabling developers and businesses to effortlessly create sophisticated AI-driven projects.

What is the current price of Pantheon?

The live price of Pantheon (PNTH) is ₹0.0115411212327686588000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Pantheon positioned in the market?

Pantheon currently sits at market rank #6616, supported by a market capitalization of ₹11518382.32090906476000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PNTH?

The circulating supply of PNTH is 999951134.006949 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Pantheon?

During the last 24 hours, Pantheon traded within a range of ₹0.0110629749438633612000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0117037988235428296000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Pantheon from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Pantheon reached an all-time high of ₹0.0999469547207231472000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0110629749438633612000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PNTH trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Pantheon?

The current price movement of 3.63% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Believe.app Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.