Paper Bag Price (PAPER)
The live Paper Bag (PAPER) price today is --, with a 3.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAPER to USD conversion rate is -- per PAPER.
Paper Bag currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,273.9, with a circulating supply of 998.96M PAPER. During the last 24 hours, PAPER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PAPER moved +0.30% in the last hour and -6.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Paper Bag is $ 13.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAPER is 998.96M, with a total supply of 998959869.2049899. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.27K.
+0.30%
-3.63%
-6.82%
-6.82%
During today, the price change of Paper Bag to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paper Bag to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paper Bag to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paper Bag to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Paper Bag could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Just a paper bag
What is the current live price of Paper Bag?
Paper Bag is priced at ₹0.0011944668448532076000, showing a price movement of -3.63% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the PAPER market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₹0.0011881754468742968000 and ₹0.0012394054018454276000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Paper Bag's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #10620, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1193019.823318058116000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 998959869.2049899 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Paper Bag's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.