Paper Bag Price Today

The live Paper Bag (PAPER) price today is --, with a 3.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAPER to USD conversion rate is -- per PAPER.

Paper Bag currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,273.9, with a circulating supply of 998.96M PAPER. During the last 24 hours, PAPER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAPER moved +0.30% in the last hour and -6.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Paper Bag (PAPER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.27K$ 13.27K $ 13.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.27K$ 13.27K $ 13.27K Circulation Supply 998.96M 998.96M 998.96M Total Supply 998,959,869.2049899 998,959,869.2049899 998,959,869.2049899

The current Market Cap of Paper Bag is $ 13.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAPER is 998.96M, with a total supply of 998959869.2049899. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.27K.