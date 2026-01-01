Paradise Tycoon Price Today

The live Paradise Tycoon (MOANI) price today is $ 0.00026536, with a 4.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOANI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00026536 per MOANI.

Paradise Tycoon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 167,134, with a circulating supply of 629.83M MOANI. During the last 24 hours, MOANI traded between $ 0.00026114 (low) and $ 0.00027737 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00371014, while the all-time low was $ 0.00024239.

In short-term performance, MOANI moved +0.25% in the last hour and -0.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Paradise Tycoon (MOANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 167.13K$ 167.13K $ 167.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.59M$ 1.59M $ 1.59M Circulation Supply 629.83M 629.83M 629.83M Total Supply 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Paradise Tycoon is $ 167.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOANI is 629.83M, with a total supply of 6000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.59M.