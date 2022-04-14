ParagonsDAO (PDT) Information

We’re an economic and social partner-DAO to promising blockchain-powered gaming ecosystems. Formerly known as ParallelDAO, our focus at launch is the ground-breaking Parallel TCG. Harnessing the PDT token, holders control DAO-held assets (Masterpieces, Catalyst Drives, Prime Keys, etc.) while collectively participating in governance and growth by hosting tournaments, sponsoring players, creating content and anything else decided by the DAO. Paragons’ intentions are to add value to Parallel (and later other ecosystems), helping them gain user base growth via strategic partnerships within the NFT and DeFi communities.

While the game is in its infancy, growing a strong community is paramount; this is where giving access (otherwise restricted to whales) to a wider audience will enfranchise new users and inspire greater participation. From here, the community of Paragons decide what this DAO becomes. Help us lead the way, become a Paragon today!