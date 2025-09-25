ParaSwap (PSP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01394315 $ 0.01394315 $ 0.01394315 24H Low $ 0.01454559 $ 0.01454559 $ 0.01454559 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01394315$ 0.01394315 $ 0.01394315 24H High $ 0.01454559$ 0.01454559 $ 0.01454559 All Time High $ 2.1$ 2.1 $ 2.1 Lowest Price $ 0.01276548$ 0.01276548 $ 0.01276548 Price Change (1H) -0.74% Price Change (1D) -4.17% Price Change (7D) -41.36% Price Change (7D) -41.36%

ParaSwap (PSP) real-time price is $0.01391938. Over the past 24 hours, PSP traded between a low of $ 0.01394315 and a high of $ 0.01454559, showing active market volatility. PSP's all-time high price is $ 2.1, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01276548.

In terms of short-term performance, PSP has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, -4.17% over 24 hours, and -41.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ParaSwap (PSP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.97M$ 16.97M $ 16.97M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.42M$ 20.42M $ 20.42M Circulation Supply 1.22B 1.22B 1.22B Total Supply 1,465,486,446.1935468 1,465,486,446.1935468 1,465,486,446.1935468

The current Market Cap of ParaSwap is $ 16.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSP is 1.22B, with a total supply of 1465486446.1935468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.42M.