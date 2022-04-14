PARSIQ (PRQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PARSIQ (PRQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PARSIQ (PRQ) Information PARSIQ is the team behind Reactive Network, the first parallelized interoperability execution layer, utilizing a new form of smart contract called Reactive Smart Contracts. Reactive Network redefines blockchain infrastructure with its innovative data-driven execution layer for Reactive Smart Contracts, enabling event-driven automation and real-time, cross-chain workflows. Built to address the challenges of scalability, interoperability, and automation, Reactive Network provides a robust foundation for decentralized applications to move beyond the limitations of traditional systems. Official Website: https://reactive.network/ Buy PRQ Now!

Market Cap: $ 7.99M
Total Supply: $ 310.26M
Circulating Supply: $ 292.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.47M
All-Time High: $ 2.62
All-Time Low: $ 0.0018575
Current Price: $ 0.02729002

PARSIQ (PRQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PARSIQ (PRQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRQ's tokenomics, explore PRQ token's live price!

