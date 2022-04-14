Parsona (SONA) Tokenomics

Parsona (SONA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Parsona (SONA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Parsona (SONA) Information

Parsona is an encrypted, self-custodial identity protocol designed for the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to create and maintain a persistent digital identity using nothing more than a username and password - while still generating a real Ethereum-compatible wallet under the hood. Unlike conventional wallet-based systems that require extensions, seed phrases, or public key exposure, Parsona offers a privacy-first identity layer that acts as the gateway to the entire Ethereum ecosystem.

This identity is not just an authentication method; it's a composable, encrypted persona that users can carry across decentralized applications (dApps), messaging systems, onchain transactions, agent networks, and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) protocols. Everything a user does - from sending messages to participating in missions or delegating to AI agents - is tied to their Parsona, not to a publicly exposed wallet address.

At its core, Parsona aims to solve the fragmentation and privacy issues present in Web3 by offering a universal, encrypted, and user-controlled identity that works seamlessly across the decentralized internet.

Official Website:
http://parsona.org
Whitepaper:
https://parsona-1.gitbook.io/parsona-docs

Parsona (SONA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Parsona (SONA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap:
$ 22.66K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 23.86K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00628845
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00222913
Current Price:
$ 0.00238636
Parsona (SONA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Parsona (SONA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SONA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

SONA Price Prediction

Want to know where SONA might be heading? Our SONA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

