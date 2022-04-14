Parsona (SONA) Tokenomics
Parsona is an encrypted, self-custodial identity protocol designed for the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to create and maintain a persistent digital identity using nothing more than a username and password - while still generating a real Ethereum-compatible wallet under the hood. Unlike conventional wallet-based systems that require extensions, seed phrases, or public key exposure, Parsona offers a privacy-first identity layer that acts as the gateway to the entire Ethereum ecosystem.
This identity is not just an authentication method; it's a composable, encrypted persona that users can carry across decentralized applications (dApps), messaging systems, onchain transactions, agent networks, and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) protocols. Everything a user does - from sending messages to participating in missions or delegating to AI agents - is tied to their Parsona, not to a publicly exposed wallet address.
At its core, Parsona aims to solve the fragmentation and privacy issues present in Web3 by offering a universal, encrypted, and user-controlled identity that works seamlessly across the decentralized internet.
Understanding the tokenomics of Parsona (SONA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SONA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
