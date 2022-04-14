Party Parrot (PARRY) Tokenomics
Party Parrot (PARRY) Information
The most famous bird on the internet flying its way to a Bill on Solana
who is $PARRY Parry is a famous internet meme based on the party parrot and a parrot called Sirocco, who first appeared in a BBC documentary in 2009 before quickly becoming an internet sensation due to his quirky behavior.
Between 2009-2015, Sirocco was turned into a drawing and animation, cementing him in the internet hall of fame after blowing up on Slack, Discord and Telegram. Today, this meme is known as Parry.
WHERE IS $PARRY Parry lives in the Solana universe, but his spirit is present across the entire internet.
plans for $parry Parry’s mission is to be the ultimate icon of positivity, celebration, and achievement in crypto.
mission for $parry To continue the legacy of Sirocco (by far the best of all birds) and cement its status as the most famous parrot and original internet meme in history.
Party Parrot (PARRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Party Parrot (PARRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Party Parrot (PARRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Party Parrot (PARRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PARRY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PARRY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.