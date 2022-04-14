PathOS (PATHOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PathOS (PATHOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PathOS (PATHOS) Information PathOS is an AI-powered operating system for personalized digital interaction. It connects users to 20 specialized AI agents that adapt based on user profiling through a scientifically grounded onboarding system. PathOS integrates psychometric data, emotional intelligence, and behavioral analytics to deliver predictive, context-aware support across mental health, decision-making, self-improvement, and life planning. Users authenticate via wallet, and their data is encrypted and stored locally for privacy. $PATHOS is the native utility token used for accessing agent services, locking access tiers, and powering community-driven governance. Our goal is to create emotionally intelligent, user-sovereign AI tooling with long-term usability and ethical focus. Official Website: https://www.pathos.chat/ Buy PATHOS Now!

PathOS (PATHOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 20.33K
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.33K
All-Time High: $ 0.00473122
All-Time Low: $ 0.00094493
Current Price: $ 0.00096633

PathOS (PATHOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PathOS (PATHOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PATHOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PATHOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PATHOS's tokenomics, explore PATHOS token's live price!

