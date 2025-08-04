PathOS Price (PATHOS)
PathOS (PATHOS) is currently trading at 0.00108206 USD with a market cap of $ 22.72K USD. PATHOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PATHOS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PATHOS price information.
During today, the price change of PathOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PathOS to USD was $ -0.0007018008.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PathOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PathOS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007018008
|-64.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PathOS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+3.45%
-26.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PathOS is an AI-powered operating system for personalized digital interaction. It connects users to 20 specialized AI agents that adapt based on user profiling through a scientifically grounded onboarding system. PathOS integrates psychometric data, emotional intelligence, and behavioral analytics to deliver predictive, context-aware support across mental health, decision-making, self-improvement, and life planning. Users authenticate via wallet, and their data is encrypted and stored locally for privacy. $PATHOS is the native utility token used for accessing agent services, locking access tiers, and powering community-driven governance. Our goal is to create emotionally intelligent, user-sovereign AI tooling with long-term usability and ethical focus.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
