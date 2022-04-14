pBTC35A (PBTC35A) Tokenomics Discover key insights into pBTC35A (PBTC35A), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

pBTC35A (PBTC35A) Information The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes. Official Website: https://mars.poolin.fi/ Buy PBTC35A Now!

pBTC35A (PBTC35A) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for pBTC35A (PBTC35A), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 161.37K $ 161.37K $ 161.37K Total Supply: $ 214.60K $ 214.60K $ 214.60K Circulating Supply: $ 214.60K $ 214.60K $ 214.60K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 161.37K $ 161.37K $ 161.37K All-Time High: $ 216.53 $ 216.53 $ 216.53 All-Time Low: $ 0.478614 $ 0.478614 $ 0.478614 Current Price: $ 0.751626 $ 0.751626 $ 0.751626 Learn more about pBTC35A (PBTC35A) price

pBTC35A (PBTC35A) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of pBTC35A (PBTC35A) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PBTC35A tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PBTC35A tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PBTC35A's tokenomics, explore PBTC35A token's live price!

PBTC35A Price Prediction Want to know where PBTC35A might be heading? Our PBTC35A price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PBTC35A token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!