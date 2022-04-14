Discover key insights into Peace Frog (PFROG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Peace Frog (PFROG) Information

Peace Frog ($PFROG) celebrates the genesis of Pepe the Frog, one of the most iconic internet memes in history. Inspired by Matt Furie's 2004 artwork Flight of the Peacefrog

Legacy of Art and Culture Rooted in Matt Furie's iconic artwork, $PFROG bridges the gap between art, memes, and cryptocurrency.

Community-Driven Initiative The $PFROG community embodies collaboration and creativity, ensuring the legacy of Pepe remains positive and enduring.

Philanthropy and Conservation A portion of proceeds will support amphibian conservation, tying the project back to its symbolic frog inspiration.