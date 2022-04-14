Peapods Finance (PEAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Peapods Finance (PEAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Peapods Finance (PEAS) Information The first fully decentralized on-chain yield-bearing index funds, or "pods" Get broad crypto exposure from blue chips to microcaps and earn real yield powered by market volatility and arbitrage. Simply wrap or buy into a pod, provide liquidity, sit back, relax, and earn PEAS forever. Official Website: https://peapods.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.peapods.finance Buy PEAS Now!

Peapods Finance (PEAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peapods Finance (PEAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 51.68M $ 51.68M $ 51.68M Total Supply: $ 9.94M $ 9.94M $ 9.94M Circulating Supply: $ 9.94M $ 9.94M $ 9.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.68M $ 51.68M $ 51.68M All-Time High: $ 11.74 $ 11.74 $ 11.74 All-Time Low: $ 0.182074 $ 0.182074 $ 0.182074 Current Price: $ 5.2 $ 5.2 $ 5.2 Learn more about Peapods Finance (PEAS) price

Peapods Finance (PEAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Peapods Finance (PEAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEAS's tokenomics, explore PEAS token's live price!

