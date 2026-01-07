Pecunity (PEC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pecunity (PEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pecunity (PEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pecunity (PEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 490.85K Total Supply: $ 25.00M Circulating Supply: $ 14.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 819.45K All-Time High: $ 0.04713753 All-Time Low: $ 0.01858163 Current Price: $ 0.03277779

Pecunity (PEC) Information Pecunity (PEC) is a fair-launch, deflationary DeFi token uniting automated, community-driven strategies across chains. With real products like a Smart Contract Wallet, Dashboard, and NFT Marketplace, Pecunity offers gasless transactions, easy onboarding, and sustainable passive income within a transparent DeFi ecosystem. Effortlessly earn passive income with DeFi strategies by uniting the best crypto protocols across chains with automated community-driven strategies. Official Website: https://pecunity.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.pecunity.io/pecunitytoken/whitepaper/

Pecunity (PEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pecunity (PEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEC's tokenomics, explore PEC token's live price!

