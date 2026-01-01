What is the real-time price of Pecunity today?

The live price of Pecunity stands at ₹2.749385761583982395000, moving 4.17% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for PEC?

PEC has traded between ₹2.626980397986466330000 and ₹2.749638603659091795000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Pecunity showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is PEC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PEC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Pecunity?

With a market cap of ₹41133161.4854671865000, Pecunity is ranked #4832, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has PEC seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Pecunity compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹4.256553893118427065000, while the ATL is ₹1.677934960041100115000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence PEC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (14975000.0 tokens), category performance within Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Account Abstraction, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.