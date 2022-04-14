Peengu (PEENGU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Peengu (PEENGU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Peengu (PEENGU) Information Peengu is a memetoken on Abstract. The artist Tut created this character and challenged anyone to launch a meme with it. Our dev took up the challenge and Peengu was born. Tut approved of the launch and the community started to form. Peengu is all about spreading love around the Abstract ecosystem, so our memes and giveaways are focussed on showcasing other projects we love and proliferating the general Abstract green chain vibes. Official Website: https://www.peengu.xyz/

Peengu (PEENGU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peengu (PEENGU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 985.87M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 124.62K All-Time High: $ 0.00014284 All-Time Low: $ 0.00011803 Current Price: $ 0.00012647

Peengu (PEENGU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Peengu (PEENGU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEENGU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEENGU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

