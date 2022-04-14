PEKONG (PEKONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PEKONG (PEKONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PEKONG (PEKONG) Information PEKONG is a community-driven meme token on Solana that blends crypto culture, humor, and entertainment. Featuring Pekong, a golden god and rapper-style mascot, the project aims to unite global communities through memes, creative utilities, and events. Beyond just being a meme, PEKONG is building an ecosystem of meme generators, mini-games, NFTs, and animated content to create lasting value and fun for holders. Official Website: https://pekong.io Buy PEKONG Now!

PEKONG (PEKONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEKONG (PEKONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M All-Time High: $ 0.00107766 $ 0.00107766 $ 0.00107766 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00120541 $ 0.00120541 $ 0.00120541 Learn more about PEKONG (PEKONG) price

PEKONG (PEKONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PEKONG (PEKONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEKONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEKONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEKONG's tokenomics, explore PEKONG token's live price!

PEKONG Price Prediction
Want to know where PEKONG might be heading? Our PEKONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

