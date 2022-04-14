Pengycoin (PENGY) Tokenomics
Pengycoin (PENGY) Information
Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun 2024.
This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today.
Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile!
This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights. The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions.
Pengycoin (PENGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pengycoin (PENGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pengycoin (PENGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pengycoin (PENGY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PENGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PENGY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PENGY's tokenomics, explore PENGY token's live price!
PENGY Price Prediction
Want to know where PENGY might be heading? Our PENGY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.