PEON (PEON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PEON (PEON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PEON (PEON) Information

Peon is not just a memecoin, it’s a movement built by real builders.

Born from the OG Peon NFT community on Avalanche, $PEON celebrates the relentless spirit of those who never stop smashing. Before the token even launched, we built:

an on-chain presale game

meme competitions with AI

staking for NFTs

Peon AI Agent for trading on our site

full ecosystem tools and a loyal tribe of smashers

We merge memes, tech, and community with zero fluff, just raw, verified SMASH.

This is the token of the werkers. For those who grind while others just talk.

Smash never stops.

Official Website:
https://peonsmash.com/

PEON (PEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEON (PEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 33.72K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 33.72K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
PEON (PEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PEON (PEON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PEON's tokenomics, explore PEON token's live price!

PEON Price Prediction

Want to know where PEON might be heading? Our PEON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

