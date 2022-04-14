Pepa ERC (PEPA) Information

PEPA is a token built on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging the power of smart contracts and the security of the blockchain to create a secure and transparent platform for users that offers a tax-free, the wife of the infamous Pepe the Frog. 2023 is the year of Pepa. Out with the dog tokens, and in with the frog tokens. Pepa token is a community-driven meme token where community members can build a better future for the new community members that have to come and make money together. with a focus on constantly having new utility & use cases in development and a 0% tax community token built on the Ethereum blockchain.