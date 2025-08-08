What is Pepa ERC (PEPA)

PEPA is a token built on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging the power of smart contracts and the security of the blockchain to create a secure and transparent platform for users that offers a tax-free, the wife of the infamous Pepe the Frog. 2023 is the year of Pepa. Out with the dog tokens, and in with the frog tokens. Pepa token is a community-driven meme token where community members can build a better future for the new community members that have to come and make money together. with a focus on constantly having new utility & use cases in development and a 0% tax community token built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Pepa ERC (PEPA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Pepa ERC (PEPA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepa ERC (PEPA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPA token's extensive tokenomics now!