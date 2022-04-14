Pepa Inu (PEPA) Tokenomics

Pepa Inu (PEPA) Information

PEPA INU 🐷 a BSC Meme token, 💥 $PEPA is a community-driven token that can't be controlled by anyone. With growing support and potential widespread adoption, we believe Pepa Inu - a Pepe and Peppa Pig mix - will be the next big thing in meme cryptocurrency. Like Shiba and Floki, Pepa Inu has a real chance of going viral.

Pepa Inu is a new cryptocurrency project that has recently launched on decentralized exchanges such as Dextools, Poocoin, and Pancakeswap. The project has a total supply of 420 quadrillion tokens, of which 50% have been burned, and ownership has been renounced.

Pepa Inu aims to offer several features and benefits to its users. The project includes a mememarket, futures Dapp, NFT collection, and merchandise, allowing users to purchase and trade digital assets. Additionally, Pepa Inu offers a tokenomics structure

Official Website:
https://pepa-inu.com/
Whitepaper:
https://pepa-inu.com/whitepaper.pdf

Pepa Inu (PEPA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420,000.00T
$ 420,000.00T$ 420,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 244.55K
$ 244.55K$ 244.55K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000000000582516
$ 0.000000000000582516$ 0.000000000000582516

Pepa Inu (PEPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepa Inu (PEPA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEPA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PEPA's tokenomics, explore PEPA token's live price!

PEPA Price Prediction

Want to know where PEPA might be heading? Our PEPA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.