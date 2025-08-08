What is Pepa Inu (PEPA)

PEPA INU 🐷 a BSC Meme token, 💥 $PEPA is a community-driven token that can't be controlled by anyone. With growing support and potential widespread adoption, we believe Pepa Inu - a Pepe and Peppa Pig mix - will be the next big thing in meme cryptocurrency. Like Shiba and Floki, Pepa Inu has a real chance of going viral. Pepa Inu is a new cryptocurrency project that has recently launched on decentralized exchanges such as Dextools, Poocoin, and Pancakeswap. The project has a total supply of 420 quadrillion tokens, of which 50% have been burned, and ownership has been renounced. Pepa Inu aims to offer several features and benefits to its users. The project includes a mememarket, futures Dapp, NFT collection, and merchandise, allowing users to purchase and trade digital assets. Additionally, Pepa Inu offers a tokenomics structure

Pepa Inu (PEPA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Pepa Inu (PEPA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepa Inu (PEPA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPA token's extensive tokenomics now!