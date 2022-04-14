Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) Tokenomics
PepeBNB is a community-driven memecoin that pays homage to the popular meme character Pepe the Frog, known for breaking the internet with his quirky and irreverent personality. As a meme token, PepeBNB is built on the fundamental of a strong and active community, with a shared love of memes, humor, and all things internet culture.
PepeBNB is designed to be a fun and lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies, offering users a unique and playful way to participate in the crypto market. Users can buy and sell PepeBNB on various cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as use it to make purchases and transactions within the PepeBNB community.
But PepeBNB is more than just a memecoin. It's a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for memes and internet culture. The platform offers a space where members can connect with each other, share their favorite memes, and engage in discussions about all things internet-related.
As a community-driven token, PepeBNB is built on the principle of decentralization, with no central authority or control. Anyone can participate in the network as a validator, helping to verify transactions and maintain the integrity of the blockchain.
Overall, PepeBNB is a fun and innovative way to participate in the world of cryptocurrencies, built on the strong foundation of a passionate and active community. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or a newcomer to the space, PepeBNB offers a unique and engaging way to explore the world of memecoins and internet culture.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPEBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPEBNB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
