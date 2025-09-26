PEPECAT (PEPECAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00409993 24H High $ 0.00439795 All Time High $ 0.01174348 Lowest Price $ 0.00002295 Price Change (1H) -0.14% Price Change (1D) -1.25% Price Change (7D) -16.54%

PEPECAT (PEPECAT) real-time price is $0.00415992. Over the past 24 hours, PEPECAT traded between a low of $ 0.00409993 and a high of $ 0.00439795, showing active market volatility. PEPECAT's all-time high price is $ 0.01174348, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002295.

In terms of short-term performance, PEPECAT has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -1.25% over 24 hours, and -16.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PEPECAT (PEPECAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.13M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.13M Circulation Supply 989.74M Total Supply 989,738,781.945139

The current Market Cap of PEPECAT is $ 4.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEPECAT is 989.74M, with a total supply of 989738781.945139. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.13M.