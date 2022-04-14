Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Perpcoin (PERPCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) Information Perpcoin is a memecoin on hyperEVM and hypercore spot. We are aiming to be the main memecoin representing the platform, because hyperliquid started as a decentralized platform to trade perpetual crypto futures. The token has been live for over a month and has maintained a strong marketcap and holder base. We have already engrained ourselves one of the top memes on the platform and continue to grow. Official Website: https://www.perpcoin.ai/ Buy PERPCOIN Now!

Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Perpcoin (PERPCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 537.41K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 537.41K All-Time High: $ 0.00265271 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00053848 Learn more about Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) price

Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PERPCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PERPCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PERPCOIN's tokenomics, explore PERPCOIN token's live price!

PERPCOIN Price Prediction Want to know where PERPCOIN might be heading? Our PERPCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PERPCOIN token's Price Prediction now!

