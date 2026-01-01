Perry Price Today

The live Perry (PERRY) price today is $ 0.00026895, with a 16.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current PERRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00026895 per PERRY.

Perry currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 268,904, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PERRY. During the last 24 hours, PERRY traded between $ 0.00022304 (low) and $ 0.00027939 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01783987, while the all-time low was $ 0.00015808.

In short-term performance, PERRY moved +0.58% in the last hour and +66.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Perry (PERRY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 268.90K$ 268.90K $ 268.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 268.90K$ 268.90K $ 268.90K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Perry is $ 268.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PERRY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 268.90K.