Petunia (PETUNIA) Information

Petunia is a fan-based memecoin celebrating Petunia the Pig on TikTok. Petunia is a Pig that has recently gotten viral on the TikTok platform, having been rescued by its owner from being abandoned by the previous breeder Momma June. This token was created as part of the Bonk ecosystem within the Solana Blockchain to celebrate Petunia’s life alongside the community, having garnered support from the original owners of Petunia, we continue to build more presence on X and giving back to Petunia and her family. It is purely meant to be a memecoin in support of Petunia.