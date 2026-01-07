Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Tokenomics
Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Information
Pharaoh is a concentrated liquidity layer and exchange built on the Avalanche C-Chain, powered by the latest metaDEX x(3,3) methodology—a more fluid and accessible version of the popular ve(3,3) model. Pharaoh is built on Ramses V3 Core, which is based on Uniswap V3, with several enhancements. These improvements include dynamic system and protocol fee mechanisms and x(3,3). Ramses V3 Core also introduces a new accounting system to track how much active liquidity each concentrated liquidity position provides.
Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of P33 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many P33 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand P33's tokenomics, explore P33 token's live price!
P33 Price Prediction
Want to know where P33 might be heading? Our P33 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for