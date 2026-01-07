Pharaoh is a concentrated liquidity layer and exchange built on the Avalanche C-Chain, powered by the latest metaDEX x(3,3) methodology—a more fluid and accessible version of the popular ve(3,3) model. Pharaoh is built on Ramses V3 Core, which is based on Uniswap V3, with several enhancements. These improvements include dynamic system and protocol fee mechanisms and x(3,3). Ramses V3 Core also introduces a new accounting system to track how much active liquidity each concentrated liquidity position provides.