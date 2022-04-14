Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) price today is $ 0.0239994, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current P33 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0239994 per P33.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,844,170, with a circulating supply of 160.23M P33. During the last 24 hours, P33 traded between $ 0.02330842 (low) and $ 0.02445001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053511, while the all-time low was $ 0.00821947.

In short-term performance, P33 moved +0.13% in the last hour and +19.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.84M$ 3.84M $ 3.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.84M$ 3.84M $ 3.84M Circulation Supply 160.23M 160.23M 160.23M Total Supply 160,231,763.4308734 160,231,763.4308734 160,231,763.4308734

The current Market Cap of Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token is $ 3.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of P33 is 160.23M, with a total supply of 160231763.4308734. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.84M.