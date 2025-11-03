PHASMA (PHASMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000626 $ 0.00000626 $ 0.00000626 24H Low $ 0.00000759 $ 0.00000759 $ 0.00000759 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000626$ 0.00000626 $ 0.00000626 24H High $ 0.00000759$ 0.00000759 $ 0.00000759 All Time High $ 0.00009469$ 0.00009469 $ 0.00009469 Lowest Price $ 0.00000342$ 0.00000342 $ 0.00000342 Price Change (1H) +2.03% Price Change (1D) +9.82% Price Change (7D) +64.48% Price Change (7D) +64.48%

PHASMA (PHASMA) real-time price is $0.00000687. Over the past 24 hours, PHASMA traded between a low of $ 0.00000626 and a high of $ 0.00000759, showing active market volatility. PHASMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00009469, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000342.

In terms of short-term performance, PHASMA has changed by +2.03% over the past hour, +9.82% over 24 hours, and +64.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PHASMA (PHASMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 145.39K$ 145.39K $ 145.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.52K$ 169.52K $ 169.52K Circulation Supply 21.16B 21.16B 21.16B Total Supply 24,669,800,000.0 24,669,800,000.0 24,669,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of PHASMA is $ 145.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHASMA is 21.16B, with a total supply of 24669800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.52K.