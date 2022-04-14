Phauntem (PHAUNTEM) Tokenomics
Phauntem (PHAUNTEM) Information
Introducing Phauntem, the groundbreaking token that has emerged as the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem. Born out of a vision to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, Phauntem stands as a testament to community-driven innovation and resilience.
The journey of Phauntem began with its original developer, who selflessly launched the token and divested their holdings at a mere $800 market cap, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the project's ideals. However, rather than falter, the community rallied behind Phauntem, recognizing its potential to become the flagship token of the Phantom wallet.
Driven by a shared mission to propel Phauntem to the forefront of the crypto space, the community has harnessed its collective strength to foster growth and development. With a steadfast dedication to transparency, inclusivity, and decentralization, Phauntem embodies the ethos of the blockchain revolution.
As the new face of Phantom wallet, Phauntem represents not only a token, but a symbol of empowerment and possibility. With every transaction, Phauntem paves the way for a future where financial sovereignty is a reality for all.
Phauntem (PHAUNTEM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phauntem (PHAUNTEM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Phauntem (PHAUNTEM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Phauntem (PHAUNTEM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PHAUNTEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PHAUNTEM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.