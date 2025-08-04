Phi Protocol Price (PHI)
Phi Protocol (PHI) is currently trading at 0.00130476 USD with a market cap of $ 1.32M USD. PHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHI price information.
During today, the price change of Phi Protocol to USD was $ -0.000242542750977181.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000242542750977181
|-15.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Phi Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.10%
-15.67%
+84.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Al native liquidity layer for Hyperliquid, Solana & more chains. Instantly deploy Al-powered onchain agents that aggregate & route liquidity via our powerful API, specially made for the cracked developers who love to build awesome applications. Phi is a comprehensive DeFi API suite that developers can integrate into their applications. Our API provides professional-grade Bridge Quotes, Market Data, and DeFi Intelligence with institutional-quality analytics and real-time data feeds.
