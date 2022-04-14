Phoenix Token (PHT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phoenix Token (PHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phoenix Token (PHT) Information Phoenix Token is a cutting-edge AI-powered Meme project designed to revolutionize decentralized finance and cybersecurity on the BNBChain. The Phoenix token is a decentralized token built on the Binance smart chain, fundamentally as a meme coin for those who love the story of the mythical phoenix which represents resilience and transformation even in the face of adversity. Dedication to safeguarding individuals and empowering communities. Official Website: https://www.phoenixtoken.community/ Whitepaper: https://www.phoenixtoken.community/assets/whitepaper.pdf Buy PHT Now!

Phoenix Token (PHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phoenix Token (PHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 167.28K Total Supply: $ 8.41M Circulating Supply: $ 6.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 203.46K All-Time High: $ 0.02376681 All-Time Low: $ 0.00919924 Current Price: $ 0.02420048

Phoenix Token (PHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenix Token (PHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHT's tokenomics, explore PHT token's live price!

