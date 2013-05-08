Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tokenomics

Phoenixcoin was founded by Phenix Crypto Systems Network Inc., owned and operated by John Carmiche (JohnCar) and Michael Burns (iamatrix). The first block was mined (generated) on the 8th of May 2013, but the currency wasn't released to public until about 20000 blocks which resulted in a pre-mine of about 1 million coins. The original name was Phenixcoin. The coin was supposed to be used for various projects by the founding company such as Phenix Poker or Phenix Safe Trade.

On the 11th of July 2013, Phoenixcoin together with Feathercoin and Worldcoin established the UNOCS (United Open Currency Solutions), an alliance aimed at joint development and promotion. Unfortunately, the alliance fell apart later due to poor development and project management after the withdrawal of Feathercoin.

Official Website:
http://phoenixcoin.org/

Market Cap:
$ 1.28M
Total Supply:
$ 92.57M
Circulating Supply:
$ 92.57M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.28M
All-Time High:
$ 0.102731
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00008772
Current Price:
$ 0.01385682
Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenixcoin (PXC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PXC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PXC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PXC's tokenomics, explore PXC token's live price!

