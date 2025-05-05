PhoenixDAO Price (PHNX)
The live price of PhoenixDAO (PHNX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.77K USD. PHNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PhoenixDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PhoenixDAO price change within the day is -6.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.90M USD
During today, the price change of PhoenixDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PhoenixDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PhoenixDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PhoenixDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-85.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PhoenixDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.22%
+4.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Phoenix DAO foundation is launching a new token (PHNX) that is forked from an existing open-source community driven project, Hydro Blockchain (formally known as Project Hydro). Phoenix DAO solves the centralized issues at the core of the original Hydro project with a community built DAO, a healthier token distribution plan with built-in smart contracts, added use cases, and an updated token supply. The PHNX ecosystem includes the following protocols; Authentication, Identity, Payments, Storage, Tokenization which will be the backbone of the ecosystem fuelling the dApp Store and an Events Marketplace
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
