The Phoenix DAO foundation is launching a new token (PHNX) that is forked from an existing open-source community driven project, Hydro Blockchain (formally known as Project Hydro). Phoenix DAO solves the centralized issues at the core of the original Hydro project with a community built DAO, a healthier token distribution plan with built-in smart contracts, added use cases, and an updated token supply. The PHNX ecosystem includes the following protocols; Authentication, Identity, Payments, Storage, Tokenization which will be the backbone of the ecosystem fuelling the dApp Store and an Events Marketplace Official Website: https://phoenixdao.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/PhoenixDAO/PhoenixDAO-docs/blob/master/PhoenixDAO_White_Paper_V1.1.pdf

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PhoenixDAO (PHNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.52K $ 20.52K $ 20.52K Total Supply: $ 110.00M $ 110.00M $ 110.00M Circulating Supply: $ 51.90M $ 51.90M $ 51.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.50K $ 43.50K $ 43.50K All-Time High: $ 0.318999 $ 0.318999 $ 0.318999 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00039548 $ 0.00039548 $ 0.00039548 Learn more about PhoenixDAO (PHNX) price

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHNX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHNX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHNX's tokenomics, explore PHNX token's live price!

