Physical Gold (GOLD) Tokenomics

Physical Gold (GOLD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Physical Gold (GOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Physical Gold (GOLD) Information

Where Physical Gold Becomes Virtual Treasure.

GOLD is a token based on SOLANA blockchain, GOLD aim to maintain virtual asset as valuable as GOLD, virtual variants of real gold, tradeable with gold in the future with 1:1 quantity.

GOLD is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that embodies the value, luxury, and scarcity of gold. Our mission is to create a store of value that empowers individuals to secure their financial futures.

Official Website:
https://physical-gold.site/

Physical Gold (GOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Physical Gold (GOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 100.80K
$ 100.80K$ 100.80K
Total Supply:
$ 999.01M
$ 999.01M$ 999.01M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.01M
$ 999.01M$ 999.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 100.80K
$ 100.80K$ 100.80K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00168629
$ 0.00168629$ 0.00168629
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00003885
$ 0.00003885$ 0.00003885
Current Price:
$ 0.00010103
$ 0.00010103$ 0.00010103

Physical Gold (GOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Physical Gold (GOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GOLD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GOLD's tokenomics, explore GOLD token's live price!

GOLD Price Prediction

Want to know where GOLD might be heading? Our GOLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.