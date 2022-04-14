pig wif hat (PIGWIF) Tokenomics
Pigwif is a decentralized, community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Originally launched through a fair process, the project experienced a major shift when the initial developer exited around a $3 million market cap. Following the decline to approximately $200k, the community organized a CTO (Community Takeover) to rebuild the project from the ground up.
Pigwif seeks to revive the early days of crypto, emphasizing collaboration and transparency over the competitive "PvP rug race" culture prevalent in the current memecoin landscape. It promotes a “PvE” (player vs. environment) mindset — where the community works together against external challenges rather than turning on each other.
With no central developer or team in control, Pigwif's direction is shaped entirely by its holders. Through grassroots engagement, organic growth, and a strong focus on sustainability, the project aims to establish itself as a long-term presence in the Solana ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of pig wif hat (PIGWIF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIGWIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIGWIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
