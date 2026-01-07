pik.fun is an on-chain prediction market platform built on Solana blockchain. We provide fast, transparent, and decentralized price prediction services where users can predict whether cryptocurrency prices will go up or down within 1-15 minute timeframes. Our platform utilizes Pyth Network oracles for real-time, accurate price feeds and ensures instant payouts through smart contracts. Users can participate in quick prediction rounds on various cryptocurrencies and receive immediate settlements based on actual market movements. The platform combines the excitement of short-term price action with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.