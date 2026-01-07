Pik (PIK) Tokenomics
Pik (PIK) Information
pik.fun is an on-chain prediction market platform built on Solana blockchain. We provide fast, transparent, and decentralized price prediction services where users can predict whether cryptocurrency prices will go up or down within 1-15 minute timeframes. Our platform utilizes Pyth Network oracles for real-time, accurate price feeds and ensures instant payouts through smart contracts. Users can participate in quick prediction rounds on various cryptocurrencies and receive immediate settlements based on actual market movements. The platform combines the excitement of short-term price action with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.
Pik (PIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pik (PIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PIK Price Prediction
Want to know where PIK might be heading? Our PIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
