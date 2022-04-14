What is the current trading price of Pik?

Pik (PIK) is currently priced at ₹0.0005851000640551668000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 0.74% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Pik's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in PIK?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Pik's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #11981 with a market capitalization of ₹578945.2787423407136000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about PIK?

With 989847778.811802 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Pik's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0005725172669787116000 and ₹0.0005949865474723816000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Pik stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, PIK continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.