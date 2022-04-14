Pike Finance (P) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pike Finance (P), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pike Finance (P) Information Pike is a cross-chain lending market with no bridge and wrapped tokens risks. Pike allows users to access native liquidity across any chain. Its modular design improves security and capital efficiency, offering better rates through interest rate arbitrage and full liquidity utilization, boosting market stability. Pike’s new design introduces three core modules: Local Markets (LMs), Universal Vault (UV), and Protocol-Oriented Chain Abstraction (POCA). These modules are highly composable and can operate independently. Official Website: https://www.pike.finance/ Buy P Now!

Pike Finance (P) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pike Finance (P), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 295.21K $ 295.21K $ 295.21K Total Supply: $ 358.45M $ 358.45M $ 358.45M Circulating Supply: $ 230.08M $ 230.08M $ 230.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 459.91K $ 459.91K $ 459.91K All-Time High: $ 0.04150518 $ 0.04150518 $ 0.04150518 All-Time Low: $ 0.00127189 $ 0.00127189 $ 0.00127189 Current Price: $ 0.00128304 $ 0.00128304 $ 0.00128304 Learn more about Pike Finance (P) price

Pike Finance (P) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pike Finance (P) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of P tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many P tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand P's tokenomics, explore P token's live price!

P Price Prediction Want to know where P might be heading? Our P price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See P token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!