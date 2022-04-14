Pillzumi (PILLZUMI) Tokenomics
Most AI agents today are built on static contexts and fixed knowledge bases, which leads to rigid behaviors that don't adapt over time in their personality. Pillzumi aims to change that by creating AI agents that evolve through an autonomously generated story. Centered around the tale of pills escaping their pharmacy, Pillzumi demonstrates that agent-based projects should be led by stories, allowing for dynamic changes in behavior and context.
Also, by finding novel ways to visualize and contribute to agents' memories, we move beyond traditional character files and opaque models. We focus on aesthetics to ensure that despite the layers of automation, the output remains engaging and artistically rich.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pillzumi (PILLZUMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PILLZUMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PILLZUMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
