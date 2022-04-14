PinGo (PINGO) Information

PinGo - the first AI+DePIN project on the TON network, redefining the way we access computational resources, datasets, and artificial intelligence.

PinGo serves as a medium that bridges idle computing power, effectively addressing the problem of fragmented and idle resources. By leveraging AI, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure), and Decloud solutions, PinGo provides a robust computing power foundation for building AI models. Our platform integrates these technologies to optimize and democratize access to essential computational resources, driving innovation and efficiency in machine learning applications.